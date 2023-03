Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cooper Levenson P.A. on Friday removed a lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Castellani Law Firm on behalf of former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-01814, Bader v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 31, 2023, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Warren Bader

defendants

Caesars Entertainment, Inc

Ed Taylor

Greg Klein

Harrah's Atlantic City Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Harrah's Resort Altantic City

John Doe(S) 1-10

Larry Masciocchi

Tina Critelli

defendant counsels

Cooper Levenson April

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination