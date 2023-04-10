The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was sued Monday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Hans F. Bader on behalf of the Bader Family Foundation, a nonprofit that supports litigation against racially or sexually discriminatory programs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00976, Bader Family Foundation v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Government
April 10, 2023, 12:54 PM