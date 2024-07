News From Law.com

A legal malpractice lawsuit against Gilbride, Tusa, Last & Spellane survived summary judgment in a case that alleged the firm failed to draft a commercial lease properly. The plaintiff, 376 Greenwich Ave LLC, hired Gilbride, Tusa, Last & Spellane, the defendant, to aid in the purchase of 376-380 Greenwich Avenue, to assess the current leases and to arrange a lease for the restaurant space with tenant LBT Greenwich LLC, the complaint claimed.

Connecticut

July 09, 2024, 3:00 PM