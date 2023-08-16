Bad News for Courthouse Staff: They Wont Get the Same Protec...

News From Law.com

The protection of personal information of courtroom staff and their families was a priority of the Texas Legislature, and the governor admitted the bill had merit but he vetoed it anyway. Following the close of the regular session, Governor Greg Abbott arbitrarily vetoed a slew of bills just to make the point that he was unhappy about not getting his preferred property tax reform bill. Not forgotten in that pile of bills was Senate Bill 1367, which would have expanded protections first afforded to judges to their staff. Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, advocated for the bill, testifying that judges were concerned their staff do not receive the same types of protection given judges, "even though they often received the same types of threats."

August 16, 2023, 2:13 PM

