Breaking News From Law.com

In a key decision involving "forever chemicals" in firefighting foam, a federal judge in South Carolina refused to grant summary judgment to 3M and other defendants based on the government-contractor defense, concluding that they had "significantly greater knowledge" about the risks than did the U.S. government. The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, allows lawsuits to move forward alleging exposure to PFOA and PFOS, through groundwater and drinking supplies, caused cancer and other illnesses in local residents.

Aerospace & Defense

September 16, 2022, 5:46 PM