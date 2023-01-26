Who Got The Work

Douglas R. Jensen of White & Case has stepped in as defense counsel to Sean Grusd in a pending investor lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Bad Gremlin LLC and other plaintiffs, claims that Grusd duped the plaintiffs into investing more than $20 million into investment funds he controlled and misappropriated the money for personal use. The suit seeks a court order freezing any remaining assets held by Grusd's funds, November Acquisitions and December Acquisitions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:22-cv-11000, Bad Gremlin LLC et al v. Grusd.

Investment Firms

January 26, 2023, 6:52 AM