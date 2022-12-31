New Suit - Securities

Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed an investor lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against Sean Grusd. The complaint claims that Grusd duped the plaintiffs into investing more than $20 million into investment funds he controlled and misappropriated the money for personal use. The suit seeks a court order freezing any remaining assets held by Grusd's funds, November Acquisitions and December Acquisitions. Counsel have not yet appeared for Grusd. The case is 1:22-cv-11000, Bad Gremlin LLC et al v. Grusd.

Investment Firms

December 31, 2022, 11:29 AM