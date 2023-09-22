Bad Day for Plaintiff: $32.5M Houston Verdict on Counterclai...

News From Law.com

A Houston developer and two subcontractors, appearing as defendants on breach of contract and related claims, were awarded by a Harris County state court jury up to $34.4 million. The lion's share of damages and attorney fees were awarded to Mid-Main Properties L.P. and charged against plaintiffs Patriot Contracting LLC and Travelers Insurance, the general contractor's performance bond insurer. Mid-Main was awarded $17.5 million in punitive damages, $8 million in actual damages and up to $7 million in attorney fees depending on appeals. The punitive damages were against Patriot owner Stephen J. Friedman individually.

September 22, 2023, 8:39 AM

