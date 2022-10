New Suit - Employment

Bristol-Myers Squibb was sued Monday in New Jersey District Court for alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Coyle Law Group on behalf of four former employees who claim the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements violate their religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05839, Bacosa et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 03, 2022, 2:01 PM