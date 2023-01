Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Regions Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by law firm Bacon, Bacon & Furlong, asserts claims for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. The case is 8:23-cv-00199, Bacon, Bacon & Furlong, P.A. v. Regions Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 28, 2023, 12:40 PM