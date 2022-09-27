New Suit - Trademark

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a trademark and cybersquatting infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of freight and transport brokerage service provider Backhaul and Track Logistics Inc., d/b/a BAT Logistics. The suit pursues claims against Bat Logistics LLC, a transportation and logistics service provider, for the ongoing use of the 'Bat Logistics' mark and for causing consumer confusion by registering its business on the carrier411.com industry platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05241, Backhaul and Track Logistics, Inc. v. Bat Logistics, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 27, 2022, 5:42 AM