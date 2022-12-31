New Suit - Copyright

Celebrity photography agency BackGrid sued Twitter for copyright infringement on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by One LLP, claims that Twitter facilitates widespread copyright infringement and fails to terminate the accounts of users that have been the subject of multiple infringement complaints. The suit seeks declaratory judgment that Twitter is not shielded under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act because it has not adopted or reasonably implemented a repeat infringer policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09462, BackGrid USA, Inc. v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 31, 2022, 11:48 AM