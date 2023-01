Who Got The Work

Morgan V. Manley of Smith, Gambrell & Russell has entered an appearance for Condeco Software Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Murthy Patent Law on behalf of Backertop Licensing, asserts two patents related to the physical location of a mobile device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:22-cv-10141, Backertop Licensing LLC v. Condeco Software, Inc.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 8:09 AM