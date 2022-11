Who Got The Work

McGuireWoods partner Jason W. Cook has entered an appearance for BlackBerry in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Fresh IP on behalf of Backertop Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alia Moses, is 6:22-cv-01013, Backertop Licensing LLC v. BlackBerry Corporation.

Cybersecurity

November 14, 2022, 4:25 AM