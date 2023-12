News From Law.com

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has tapped Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as pro bono counsel Tuesday as the state filed two suits to launch its Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office. Pillsbury Winthrop's Kenneth Taber is leading New Jersey's efforts on suits filed Tuesday against gun manufacturers and sellers under a 2022 law authorizing the state to bring nuisance suits against the firearms industry.

December 12, 2023, 8:03 PM

