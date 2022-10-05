Back to the Drawing Board: Carlton Fields Team Sues to Stop ...

News From Law.com

Miami-Dade County was sued Tuesday for allegedly violating a voter-approved referendum that prohibits commercial use and development on environmentally sensitive county-owned land. Bat Conservation International, Tropical Audubon Society and Miami-Dade citizen Jose Barros filed the lawsuit after the county leased the land to developer Miami Wilds LLC, which aims to build a 67-acre development complete with a water park, hotel and retail stores.

Construction & Engineering

October 05, 2022, 2:38 PM