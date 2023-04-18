Back to Reality: The 2023 Am Law 100 Super Rich | Law.com Ra...

It was nice while it lasted. Status in the upper echelons of legal industry wealth, that is. Membership in The American Lawyer's annual Super Rich list proved short-lived for many of the industry's heaviest hitters after a year of slumping demand was exacerbated by interest rate hikes, a return of pre-pandemic expenses and fears of a recession in 2023 that stunted large-cap deal transactions. The quantity of law firms with at least $1.1 million in revenue per lawyer (RPL) and $550,000 profits per lawyer (PPL)—qualifications for inclusion in the Super Rich list
Legal Services - Large Law
April 18, 2023, 10:03 AM