The judge newly reassigned to oversee the Ozempic multidistrict litigation appeared eager to stave off delays following her predecessor's unexpected death. At a status conference Monday, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said she intended to quickly schedule proceedings that were waylaid when U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter died in May.

June 11, 2024, 3:51 PM

