Back-To-Back Appellate Cases Challenge Constitutionality of ...

The Supreme Court of Georgia heard oral arguments in two cases centered around the constitutionality of the state's $250,000 cap on punitive damages.In the appeals and counterclaims brought in both Taylor, Exr. v. The Devereux Foundation Inc. et al. and Gwinnett Operations LLC et al. v. Michelle McKinney, Administrator, attorneys disputed whether statutory caps on noneconomic damages for medical malpractice and tort claims violated the state Constitution.The outcome of the high court appeals will determine payment of the $50 million and $15.3 million in punitive damages awarded by juries in the respective cases, but also impact all others exceeding the current $250,000 limit that follow.

Georgia

October 06, 2022, 12:05 PM