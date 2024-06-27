Back on the Bench? JQC Tight-Lipped After Canceling Judges M...

News From Law.com

More than a week after a judicial misconduct hearing for Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert Reeves did not get underway as scheduled, both the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia and respondent counsel for Reeves are remaining tightlipped about the status of the judge's ethics investigation. Meanwhile, the judge has continued presiding over cases, following resolution talks between the judicial watchdog agency and Reeves' defense team. And that's not sitting well with some lawyers.

Georgia

June 27, 2024, 2:44 PM