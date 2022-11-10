Removed To Federal Court

Jones Day and Sidley Austin on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Sterigenics, Sotera Health and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and Schwartz & Kanyock on behalf of a slew of plaintiffs, centers on underlying mass tort litigation which has cost the defendants hundreds of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of individuals claiming ethylene oxide poisoning due to living near a Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook. The suit asserts that, in an effort to avoid losing billions to further personal injury claims, the defendants have 'systematically depleted' Sterigenics and Sotera Health's assets while burdening them with secured debt, transferring over $1 billion in dividends and various assets in order to avoid paying damages. The case is 1:22-cv-06292, Bachoe et al v. Sotera Health Company et al.

Health Care

November 10, 2022, 6:40 PM