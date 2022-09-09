New Suit - Employment Class Action

Genuine Parts, a Georgia-based distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lee Litigation Group, seeks overtime compensation on behalf of Genuine Parts employees for pre-shift work activities and contends that employees qualify as manual workers entitled to receive pay on a weekly basis under New York's Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07674, Bachan v. Genuine Parts Company.

Wholesalers

September 09, 2022, 5:48 AM