Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gunster on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraud against cryptocurrency firm Lilly Finance and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Cole, Scott & Kissane on behalf of professional racecar driver Caesar Bacarella, who had his vehicle adorned with the defendants' allegedly infringing trademark in order to advertise a blockchain-related project. Bacarella claims the defendants have failed to pay him $2.5 million, and compelled him to promote unregistered securities in order to garner funds from other 'unsuspecting' investors. The case is 0:22-cv-61942, Bacarella v. Lilly Finance et al.

Cryptocurrency

October 19, 2022, 2:50 PM