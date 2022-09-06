Baby or Client? Lawyer Claims Hell Be Denied Paternity Leave...

News From Law.com

A Florida attorney is facing sanctions for what he suggests is a denial of his attempts to get paternity leave. Alexander Fumagali, a partner at Lewis Brisbois, is lead counsel in a case representing defendant South Florida Stadium LLC, the entity behind the Miami Dolphins franchise, against plaintiff Lillian Welborn. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge David C. Miller set the case for trial during a time frame in which Fumagali is expecting the birth of his first child. As a result, Fumagali filed multiple motions for a parental-leave continuance. But after Miller denied the third motion, the judge ruled a fourth motion will result in sanctions.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 06, 2022, 3:42 PM