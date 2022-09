Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against West Central Towing & Recovery and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Sico Hoelscher Harris on behalf of Ara Babos. The case is 2:22-cv-00213, Babos v. J. Lopez Trucking, LLC et al.