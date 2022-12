New Suit

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and other defendants were slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by attorney Charles DeStefano on behalf of Anthony Babino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07672, Babino v. Pioneer General Construction NYC Corp et al.

Telecommunications

December 16, 2022, 3:53 PM