Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jasmine Babineaux and Yolanda Frank-Broussard. The case is 4:23-cv-01563, Babineaux et al v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-Ncw Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-Ncw.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Babineaux

Yolanda Frank-Broussard

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-Ncw Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-Ncw

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action