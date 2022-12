New Suit - Class Action

Hines, a Houston-based investor and developer of real estate properties, the State of Michigan, the City of Detroit and Wayne County were hit with a class action Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf persons with disabilities seeking equal access to the state and local governments' executive, legislative and judicial buildings and facilities. The case is 2:22-cv-12951, Babcock et al v. Michigan, State of et al.

Real Estate

December 06, 2022, 12:57 PM