Who Got The Work

Theresa R. Parish and Jacy M. Rush of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Indiana Southern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of an African American male who contends that he was discriminated against on the basis of sex and race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:22-cv-01911, Babb v. Rehabilitation Hospital Of Indiana, Inc.

Indiana

November 14, 2022, 4:20 AM