Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Employment cases surged in Indiana on Monday, primarily over discrimination claims. At least 14 federal lawsuits were initiated, seven times higher than the typical daily average. Half the suits were brought on behalf of workers who allegedly suffered race-based discrimination, including a White and Native American correctional officer who was purportedly denied a promotion to sergeant because he was 'not ethnically diverse' and a Black Toyota employee who was allegedly fired for using the phrase 'White folks' while reporting discrimination. Who's bringing the heat? Half the suits were brought by attorney Amber K. Boyd and John H. Haskin & Associates.

Indiana

August 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

