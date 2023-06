Litigation Surge - Connecticut | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged last week in Connecticut. More than 10 federal employment lawsuits were filed, several of which accuse employers of terminating workers in retaliation for taking medical leave to deal with both physical and mental health issues. Other suits allege wage-and-hour violations or discrimination on the basis of age and race. Last week's volume was nearly three times the typical weekly average.

Connecticut

June 26, 2023, 2:27 PM

