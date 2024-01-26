Litigation Surge - Ohio | Marathon Petroleum | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum and subsidiary Tesoro launched a flurry of lawsuits against the U.S. government on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed seeking nearly $400 million in tax refunds from 2014. According to the complaints, the plaintiffs are entitled to refunds in the form of Alternative Fuel Mixture Credits because they produced mixtures of gasoline with propane, butane and compressed natural gas, but the IRS disallowed refunds on the grounds that propane, butane and compressed natural gas do not qualify as 'alternative fuels.' The plaintiffs are backed by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick and Miller & Chevalier Chartered.

Energy

January 26, 2024, 12:41 PM

