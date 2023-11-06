Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | Cigna | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | Cigna

Cigna was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last week. At least six federal cases were initiated against the health insurer, most of which seek reimbursement for COVID-19 testing, plastic surgery and other medical services rendered. Cigna was also hit with a class action over its use of a 'procedure-to-diagnosis' or 'PxDx' algorithm to evaluate medical claims; the suit is part of a string of cases alleging that Cigna's use of the algorithm has resulted in automatic denials of hundreds of thousands of claims without proper medical review.

Fortune 500

November 06, 2023, 3:00 PM

nature of claim: /