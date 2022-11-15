Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Labor & Employment | Law....

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Labor & Employment

There was a flurry of employment litigation in Massachusetts last week. At least 13 federal employment matters were initiated, nearly a third of which accuse employers of wrongfully denying requests for exemption from COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Also of note: Employees at Ocean Spray's manufacturing facilities seek overtime compensation for time spent donning and removing protective gear and clothing, and investigative reporter Karen Hensel alleges that she was subjected to a hostile and sexist work environment at NBC10-Boston. Last week's volume of employment cases in Massachusetts was nearly three times the typical weekly average.

Massachusetts

November 15, 2022, 11:56 AM