Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Copyright

Law.com Radar detected an onslaught of copyright cases in the media, sports and entertainment industries last month. At least 34 copyright suits were initiated by or against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than twice the typical monthly average. What triggered the surge? Half the suits were brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographers and videographers whose content was allegedly posted on websites and social media accounts without permission; defendants under fire include iHeartMedia, Vox Media and Townsquare Media. Plus, major record labels launched a pair of lawsuits against artificial intelligence companies Udio and Suno; the suits are part of a string of cases accusing AI companies of misappropriating copyrighted materials to train their large language models.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 16, 2024, 2:35 PM