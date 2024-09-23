Litigation Surge - California | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of privacy lawsuits this past week in California federal courts. Seven federal privacy cases were launched in the Golden State against entities on Radar's watchlist, including four class actions in California Central District Court accusing businesses of violating California's 'Trap-and-Trace' Law. The suits, backed by Tauler Smith LLP, are part of a wave of cases accusing companies of using third-party 'trap-and-trace' software to compile data on anonymous website visitors; according to the complaints, the software matches a website user's geolocation, device information and other data with existing third-party data in order to reconstruct the user's identity for marketing purposes without consent. Last week's cases target Converse, Nike, Teladoc Health and Williams-Sonoma.

Internet & Social Media

September 23, 2024, 2:41 PM