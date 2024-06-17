Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California | La...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California

MindGeek, which operates over 100 adult websites including Pornhub, RedTube and Brazzers, and Visa were hit with a cluster of sex trafficking lawsuits in California Central District Court last week. At least five cases were filed on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs who allegedly appeared as minors in adult content which was posted on MindGeek's platforms without their consent; the suits, part of a wave of similar cases, accuse MindGeek of actively assisting users in posting underage and nonconsensual content by combining user-generated titles, tags and categories with playlists, suggested searches and category libraries to optimize traffic. Visa is also accused of assisting users through its payment processing services. The suits are backed by Brown Rudnick and Olson Stein LLP.

June 17, 2024, 1:56 PM

