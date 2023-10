Litigation Surge - Ohio | Trademark

Trademark cases surged in Ohio on Monday. More than 10 federal trademark lawsuits were filed, almost all of which were brought on behalf of smoking and vaping company GS Holistic; the suits are part of a nationwide wave of cases accusing smoke shops of selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories. Yesterday's lawsuits are backed by the John Hoffman Law Office of Akron, Ohio.

October 03, 2023, 12:16 PM

