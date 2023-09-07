Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | University of Michig...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | University of Michigan

The University of Michigan was hit with a cluster of employment discrimination lawsuits last month. At least three cases were filed in Michigan Eastern District Court, two of which were brought on behalf of professors in the Music Theory Department of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance; the suits, filed by Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter, accuse the department chair and other faculty members of discriminating against minority professors. In addition, Professor Robert Stephenson, Co-Director of the UM School of Nursing's Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, accuses the school of wrongfully placing him on administrative leave after he complained of discrimination based on sexual orientation. Stephenson is represented by NachtLaw.

September 07, 2023

