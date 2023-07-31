Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of patent lawsuits targeting major social media companies this past week. Seven patent cases were filed against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, five of which were brought on behalf of Patent Armory Inc.; the suits accuse Meta Platforms, Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest and Snap Inc. of infringing two patents pertaining to search functionality and homepage recommendations. The suits, most of which were filed in Delaware District Court, are backed by Rabicoff Law and Phillips McLaughlin & Hall.

July 31, 2023, 2:56 PM

