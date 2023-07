Litigation Surge - Kentucky | PharMerica Corporation

Kentucky-based pharmaceutical company PharMerica was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions in June. At least five class actions were filed in Kentucky Western District Court over a March 2023 cyberattack in which nearly six million customers' private health information was compromised. The suits are backed by a swarm of law firms including Hausfeld LLP, DiCello Levitt and Lynch Carpenter.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 8:06 PM

