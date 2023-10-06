Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

Musical artists and iconic brands launched a storm of trademark litigation on Thursday in Illinois. At least nine trademark cases were filed, triple the usual daily average; all nine lawsuits seek to enjoin unidentified e-commerce operators from selling counterfeit apparel, bags and other merchandise. Plaintiffs include Pink Floyd, Nirvana, Blink-182, the estates of the late rapper Mac Miller and Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle, Fox Head Inc. and 'Assassin's Creed' developer Ubisoft. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain, Keith Vogt Ltd. and JiangIP.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 06, 2023, 1:03 PM

