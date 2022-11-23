Litigation Surge - Michigan | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Michigan | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a surge of employment cases Tuesday in Michigan federal courts. At least 12 cases were initiated - a volume about seven times the typical daily average. More than half of the cases initiated on Nov. 22 were brought by former employees of COBX Co. and insurance company Accident Fund Holdings. The suits center on claims that the plaintiffs were wrongfully terminated after seeking medical or religious exemptions from the companies' COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Hurwitz Law, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based law firm focusing on employment issues.

November 23, 2022, 1:04 PM