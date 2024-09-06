Litigation Trend - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Litigation Trend - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent

Patent litigation is trending upward in the biotech and pharmaceuticals sector, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 13 patent cases filed by or against entities on Radar's sector watchlist in August, nearly twice the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. Driving the trend is a wave of cases seeking to enjoin competitors from offering generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, Astellas Pharma launched four lawsuits to stop entities from selling generic versions of the bladder control drug MYRBETRIQ, and Pfizer sued Ajanta Pharma to enjoin generic sales of the arthritis treatment XELJANZ. Major firms backing the plaintiffs include McCarter & English, Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and Gibbons PC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2024, 1:24 PM