Litigation Surge - Patent | Lenovo Group | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | Lenovo Group

Lenovo and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility were hit with a flurry of patent cases last week. At least three patent lawsuits were filed, two in North Carolina and one in Florida. The North Carolina suits, brought by McKool Smith, Alston & Bird and Fisher Broyles on behalf of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, allege that the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus smartphones, including 5G technology used in the phones, infringe the plaintiff's patents. The Florida suit, filed by SRipLaw on behalf of Volstar Technologies, targets Motorola's TurboPower 20 USB-C Wall Charger and 15 W TurboPower Wireless Charging Pad.

Technology

October 17, 2023, 3:02 PM

