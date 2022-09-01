Litigation Trend - Product Liability | Meta Platforms | Law....

Litigation Trend - Product Liability | Meta Platforms

Product liability litigation against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been heating up in federal courts across the country. Roughly 38 cases were initiated in August contending that the company's social media platforms have dangerous and addictive qualities which threaten minors' physical and emotional health. Last month's volume of cases was about 15 times the typical monthly average and continues an increasing trend tracing back to early this year. Major firms backing the plaintiffs include Beasley Allen, Seeger Weiss, Morgan & Morgan, Levin Sedran & Berman, and the Social Media Victims Law Center; Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Covington & Burling have been tapped to defend Meta Platforms.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 2:42 PM