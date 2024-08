Litigation Surge - Florida | Copyright

Tushbaby, a hip seat baby carrier manufacturer which appeared on the television show 'Shark Tank,' launched a barrage of copyright and trade dress infringement lawsuits last week in Florida. At least 14 cases were filed in Florida Southern District Court accusing e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit versions of the plaintiff's products on Amazon, Shein and other platforms. Tushbaby is represented by Boies Schiller Flexner.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 28, 2024, 12:35 PM