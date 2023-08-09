Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

Trademark lawsuits surged last month in Illinois federal courts. Nearly 100 cases were filed, about 50 percent higher than the typical monthly average. What's driving the surge? Many cases were brought by the IP firm Greer Burns & Crain to enjoin the sale of counterfeit goods bearing the marks of well-known brands such as Nike, Toyota, Ray-Ban, the NBA and the NHL. Also, smoking and vaping company GS Holistic launched a wave of cases with the backing of the Ticktin Law Group; the suits are part of a nationwide litigation campaign accusing smoke shops of selling counterfeit bongs and other smoking accessories.

August 09, 2023, 2:50 PM

