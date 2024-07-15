Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Panera Brands, Inc. | Law....

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Panera Brands, Inc.

Panera Bread was hit with a volley of data breach class actions last month in Missouri federal courts. At least nine cases were filed in June on behalf of employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a Feb. 2024 cyberattack; a hearing on a motion to consolidate all cases in Missouri Eastern District Court was filed in late June. The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, McShane & Brady and Stranch Jennings & Garvey; counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 15, 2024, 2:42 PM