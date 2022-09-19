Litigation Surge - Automotive | Consumer Protection | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Consumer Protection

There was a flurry of consumer warranty litigation against automotive companies this past week. More than 20 cases were initiated against major carmakers including Nissan, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, primarily for claims under California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. While 'lemon law' cases are fairly common, last week's volume was more than double the usual weekly count for new suits and removals. More than half the cases are backed by Quill & Arrow, a plaintiffs firm specializing in lemon law and personal injury litigation.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 12:46 PM